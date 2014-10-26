WASHINGTON Oct 26 The White House is pressuring
the governors of New York and New Jersey to reverse their orders
imposing a quarantine on all medical workers returning from West
Africa who had contacts with Ebola patients, the New York Times
reported on Sunday.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie made the decisions on Friday after a doctor who treated
patients in Guinea came back to New York infected.
Quoting an unnamed administration official, the paper said
"top administration officials have been speaking with Mr. Cuomo
daily and have also been in touch with Mr. Christie, trying to
get them to rescind the order."
In the meantime, Illinois and Florida said they were also
imposing similar steps.
"A senior administration official, who did not want to be
identified in order to discuss private conversations with state
officials on the issue, called the decision by the governors
'uncoordinated, very hurried, an immediate reaction to the New
York City case that doesn't comport with science'," the New York
Times said.
The Obama administration says the new measures could have
unintended consequences.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH's National Institute
of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN's "State of the
Union" program on Sunday that the new steps could deter
healthcare workers from going to West Africa to help fight the
epidemic and that the best way to protect Americans is to stop
Ebola in Africa.
Christie, speaking earlier on "Fox News Sunday," stood his
ground. "We've taken this action and I have absolutely no second
thoughts about it" he said.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler and Eric Walsh)