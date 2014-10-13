WASHINGTON Oct 13 U.S. President Barack Obama spoke to U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon on Monday and agreed the international community had to step up its effort to "decisively address the Ebola crisis," the White House said.

Obama also spoke to French President Francois Hollande and agreed more had to be done to establish treatment facilities in the African nations affected by the outbreak.

Separately, in a meeting with administration officials, Obama was briefed about an investigation into an "apparent breach in infection control protocols" at a Dallas hospital.

"The president reinforced that this investigation should proceed as expeditiously as possible and that lessons learned should be integrated into future response plans and disseminated to hospitals and healthcare workers nationwide," the White House said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)