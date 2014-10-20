(Removes extra words in headline. Adds financial market fears
decline, nurses defend Texas hospitals, Nebraska doctor quote,
paragraphs 7-17)
* U.S. military to train 30-member rapid-response team on
Ebola
* Quarantine ends for four closest to first U.S. patient
* U.S. to issue new Ebola protocols for health workers
* Ebola response coordinator starts work Wednesday
By Anna Driver and Lisa Marie Garza
DALLAS, Oct 20 The United States is issuing new
protocols for health workers treating Ebola patients and a
rapid-response military medical team will start training even as
Americans' anxiety about the spread of the virus abates with 43
people declared risk free.
The government's new guidelines, which were set to come out
at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on Monday, were expected to tell
health workers to cover skin, eyes and hair completely when
dealing with patients who have the virus that has killed more
than 4,500 in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
There have been just three cases diagnosed inside the United
States, a Liberian man, Thomas Eric Duncan, who died in Dallas,
Texas, on Oct. 8 and two nurses who treated him and are now
themselves patients. Among those released from monitoring were
four people who shared an apartment with Duncan and had been in
quarantine.
The old guidelines for health workers, based on World Health
Organization protocols, said workers should wear masks but
allowed some skin exposure. The virus is spread through direct
contact with the bodily fluids and tissue of infected people and
it is not airborne.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institutes
of Health infectious diseases unit, said the two nurses "did not
do anything wrong. Period," and that new protocols would come
out within hours to a day.
"The way that was written was a risk for the nurses," Fauci
told a "town hall" meeting sponsored by Washington news radio
station WTOP. "They went by the protocol. They got infected."
Nurses at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas came
to the defense of the institution where all three U.S. cases
were diagnosed.
"This could have happened to any hospital. We were just the
first in our country that it happened to. Some things went wrong
and we are proud to say that Presbyterian has owned (up) to
those things," said Julie Boling, an emergency department nurse.
In Canada, unionized nurses said they were concerned that
the country's public health agency plan for Ebola preparedness
does not go far enough.
Later this week, 30 military medical personnel are due to
begin training at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, to
move quickly to help deal with any possible case of Ebola in the
United States, military officials said. They include 20 critical
care nurses, five infectious disease doctors, and five trainers
with "great knowledge" of infectious disease protocol, said
Major Beth Smith, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Northern Command in
Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The man newly appointed by President Barack Obama to
coordinate the response to Ebola inside the country, lawyer Ron
Klain, will start work on Wednesday. Klain was invited to
testify at a House of Representatives oversight hearing on
Friday, but he will not attend. His mandate is
to reduce fears and work on improving federal coordination with
states to control the spread of the virus.
There were signs that fears over Ebola and a series of false
alarms reported in the past few weeks had tapered off.
In the financial markets, it was evident that investors were
growing more sanguine over the Ebola threat. Several of the
stocks that were hit hardest - including airlines and hotels -
bounced back sharply Monday. Shares of small biotech companies,
medical equipment makers and drugmakers related to Ebola
research and preparedness were down.
Dr. Mark Rupp, an infectious disease specialist at the
Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, which is treating
Ebola-infected cameraman Ashoka Mukpo, told a news conference on
Monday he hoped the removal of people from watch lists in Dallas
would help quell some of what he called irrational fear
surrounding Ebola.
"Simply being on a bus, being on a plane, closing schools,
preventing cruise ships from docking - these are all just
examples of irrational fear," Rupp said.
The Nebraska hospital said Monday that Mukpo, diagnosed in
Liberia, is doing "quite well" and that depending on test
results he could be discharged in days.
A patient who was admitted to Emory University Hospital in
Atlanta on Sept. 9 after being infected in West Africa was
released on Sunday, the hospital said in a statement on Monday.
The patient asked not to be identified but will make a statement
at a later date, Emory said.
HUNDREDS MONITORED
In Texas, 43 people who had contact with Duncan, the first
person diagnosed with Ebola in the United States in late
September, were cleared of twice-daily monitoring after showing
no symptoms during a 21-day incubation period. Texas officials
said 120 people in the state were still being monitored.
Ohio state health authorities said 142 people were still
being monitored for symptoms. Three people were still in
quarantine because they had direct skin contact with a nurse who
visited the state after being infected while treating Duncan.
She and the other infected nurse are being treated for the
disease.
At the Catholic Conference Center in Dallas where Duncan's
fiancée Louise Troh and the other three people closest to Duncan
had been in quarantine, Bishop Kevin Farrell said they were
relieved the isolation period had ended. "They felt like they
were being persecuted," Farrell said.
Four of five Dallas school students who have been cleared by
health authorities to resume regular activities following
exposure to the virus returned to school on Monday, one day
earlier than expected.
The United States and some European governments are checking
selected airports for passengers traveling from Liberia, Sierra
Leone and Guinea, the three West African countries worst hit by
Ebola.
In a similar move on Monday, Carnival Cruise Lines
said passengers will be asked to fill out a questionnaire on
whether or not they have experienced symptoms of fever or
vomiting and if they have recently traveled to West Africa or
had contact with someone known or suspected to have Ebola.
One Carnival cruise was denied docking by Belize and Mexico
last week because a Texas hospital lab worker on board might
have come in contact with test samples from Liberian visitor
Duncan. The worker has tested negative for the virus.
(Additional reporting by Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem,
North Carolina, Karen Brooks and Jon Herskovitz in Austin,
Texas, Jim Forsyth in San Antonio, David Morgan, Susan Heavey
and Doina Chiacu in Washington and David Bailey; Writing by Jim
Loney and Grant McCool; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Howard
Goller, Toni Reinhold)