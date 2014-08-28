LONDON Aug 28 An experimental Ebola vaccine
from GlaxoSmithKline is being fast-tracked into human
studies and the company plans to build up a stockpile of up to
10,000 doses for emergency deployment, if results are good.
Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Thursday the research
was being accelerated with funding from an international
consortium, reflecting mounting concern over the worst-ever
outbreak of the disease in West Africa that has killed more than
1,500 people.
The candidate vaccine, which is being co-developed with the
U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), is expected to be
given to healthy volunteers in Britain and the United States
from around mid-September, with the programme then being
extended to volunteers in Gambia and Mali.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Paul Sandle)