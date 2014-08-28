LONDON Aug 28 An experimental Ebola vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline is being fast-tracked into human studies and the company plans to build up a stockpile of up to 10,000 doses for emergency deployment, if results are good.

Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Thursday the research was being accelerated with funding from an international consortium, reflecting mounting concern over the worst-ever outbreak of the disease in West Africa that has killed more than 1,500 people.

The candidate vaccine, which is being co-developed with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), is expected to be given to healthy volunteers in Britain and the United States from around mid-September, with the programme then being extended to volunteers in Gambia and Mali. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Paul Sandle)