* Vaccine primes immune system to attack viruses
* Uses same science as Ebola shot being tested
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Nov 5 A new hepatitis C vaccine from
GlaxoSmithKline based on the same technology as an
experimental Ebola shot being fast-tracked through human trials
has shown promise in early clinical tests, prompting strong and
broad immune responses.
Researchers testing the vaccine -- the first hepatitis C
vaccine to reach second stage clinical trials -- said their
results in a group of 15 healthy human volunteers showed it was
very safe and well tolerated, and generated immune responses of
a strength never seen before in a vaccine against this disease.
"This is as good at it could be for a first go, and I'm
optimistic that it will work (in second stage trials)," said
Ellie Barnes, a professor at Britain's Oxford University who led
the initial human tests.
She said results also bode well for GSK's experimental Ebola
vaccine currently being tested in healthy volunteers in Britain,
Africa and the United States, as well as another experimental
Ebola shot from Johnson & Johnson.
The vaccines are based on similar science, using a common
cold virus called an adenovirus to take the key ingredient into
the cells.
The idea is that the adenovirus infects cells in a
vaccinated person, causing them to take up genes from the target
virus - be it Ebola or hepatitis C - and produce their proteins.
This primes the immune system to attack the proteins of the
pathogenic viruses when an infection occurs.
"What's special about adenovirus vaccines is that they are
trying to induce a totally separate part of the immune response
-- the T-cells," Barnes explained in a telephone interview. "And
T-cells target the inner machinery of a pathogen."
Publishing their results in the journal Science
Translational Medicine on Wednesday, Barnes' team explained that
the hepatitis C vaccine uses a "prime-boost" strategy with two
separate vaccine formulations.
CLEAR THE VIRUS
The first, or prime, vaccine is based on a chimpanzee
adenovirus called ChAd3 developed by the Italian biotech firm
Okairos -- now owned by GSK -- to which genes encoding four
proteins from hepatitis C are added.
The second, or boost, vaccine adds the same four hepatitis C
genes to a different viral vaccine base -- a so-called modified
vaccininia Ankara (MVA) virus.
Neither the adenovirus nor MVA is able to replicate, so they
cannot cause infection. The four genes packaged up inside cannot
cause a hepatitis C infection either.
An estimated 180 million people worldwide are infected with
hepatitis C, a chronic infection where the virus stays in the
body for many years. It is a leading cause of liver cirrhosis
and can in some cases lead to liver failure and liver cancer.
However, around a quarter of people infected are naturally
able to clear the virus from their body. This suggests it is
possible for the body to mount an immune response to fight off
the infection.
"In our lab we spent a lot of time looking at the immune
response of people who are able to clear the virus," Barnes
said. "We know from that work that you need a strong immune
response that targets multiple parts of the virus and that is
sustained over time -- and those are the characteristics that
we've been able to reproduce in this vaccine trial."
Leading drugmakers said last month they will work together
to speed the development of an Ebola vaccine designed to help
beat a vast epidemic of the disease which has killed more than
5,000 people, mainly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
Clinical tests on GSK's vaccine and another from NewLink
Genetics are under way, while human tests on J&J's
vaccine will start in January.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Tom Heneghan)