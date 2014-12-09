CHICAGO Dec 9 The U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services on Tuesday offered liability protections to
drugmakers rushing to develop Ebola vaccines and urged other
countries to follow suit.
Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Sylvia Burwell
made the announcement as part of the Public Readiness and
Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act in a move aimed at encouraging
the development and availability of experimental Ebola vaccines.
The declaration provides immunity under U.S. law against
legal claims related to the manufacturing, testing, development,
distribution, and administration of three vaccines for the Ebola
virus. However, it does not provide immunity for a claim brought
in a court outside the United States.
The United States has for many years offered similar
protections to vaccine makers to encourage the development of
childhood vaccines.
HHS said the declaration is part of global efforts to
address issues in the United States and in other countries where
such vaccines are being developed, made and potentially used.
Burwell urged other countries to follow suit by enacting
similar liability protections.
"As a global community, we must ensure that legitimate
concerns about liability do not hold back the possibility of
developing an Ebola vaccine, an essential strategy in our global
response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa," she said in a
statement.
Drug companies and scientists are racing to develop an
effective vaccine to help fight the worst Ebola outbreak on
record, which has killed some 6,300 people in the three
worst-hit countries in West Africa, and they are collaborating
to find the best approach.
Earlier this month, scientists at Oxford University started
the first clinical trials of an experimental Ebola vaccine being
developed by GlaxoSmithKline and the U.S. National Institutes of
Health.
Other vaccine developers include Johnson & Johnson,
Merck and NewLink Genetics Corp and Denmark's
Bavarian Nordic, which is developing a booster shot to
help improve the effectiveness of some of the vaccines.
