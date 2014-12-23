Dec 23 The U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services (HHS) awarded contracts worth a total of about $43
million to NewLink Genetics Corp and GlaxoSmithKline
Plc for faster development of two Ebola vaccines.
Under a $30 million contract, NewLink's unit BioProtection
Systems Corp will conduct clinical trials to determine the
lowest dose at which its vaccine generates an effective immune
response, the HHS said. (1.usa.gov/1xJcwHi)
NewLink is developing the vaccine, rVSV-ZEBOV-GP, with U.S.
drugmaker Merck & Co Inc, which bought worldwide
commercial rights for it in November.
The contract includes an option for additional funding of
$41 million.
The HHS said the contract with GSK was worth $12.9 million
with an option to raise the amount by $16,000.
GSK will establish and validate the initial material to
start the manufacturing of its vaccine, ChAd3 EBO-Z. The company
will also raise its manufacturing capacity to millions of doses
from thousands currently.
The death toll from Ebola in the three West Africa countries
hardest hit by the epidemic has risen to 7,518 out of 19,340
confirmed cases recorded there to date, the World Health
Organization said on Monday.
