LONDON Oct 29 Trials of an experimental vaccine
developed by the Canadian government and licensed to NewLink
Genetics will begin swiftly in healthy volunteers in
Europe, Gabon and Kenya, under a programme with funding from the
Wellcome Trust.
A $5 million grant from the medical charity will allow
several global partners, overseen by the World Health
Organization (WHO), to gather essential safety data for the
so-called rVSV-EBOV vaccine.
The vaccine is already undergoing initial testing in the
United States and is one of two to have been injected into
people in clinical trials. The other, from GlaxoSmithKline
, is also being tested in Europe and Africa.
Wellcome said on Wednesday that 335 volunteers would be
vaccinated in total in the new trials, starting with 20 in
Germany, followed by 100 in each of Gabon and Kenya, and then
115 in Switzerland.
Canada has donated 800 vials of the vaccine, which was
developed by the Public Health Agency of Canada, to be used in
the trials.
The WHO said the death toll from the world's worst Ebola
outbreak in West Africa was likely more than 5,000 out of nearly
14,000 cases and the death rate was running at 70 percent,
although it was better for people in treatment centres.
Drugmakers are racing to develop Ebola vaccines but they
face a series of hurdles if they are to get millions of doses
ready for use next year as hoped.
