LONDON Dec 4 Scientists at Oxford University
have launched the first clinical tests of a new Ebola vaccine
approach, using a booster developed by Denmark's Bavarian Nordic
that may improve the effects of a shot from
GlaxoSmithKline.
Thirty healthy volunteers in Britain who have already
received the experimental Ebola vaccine being developed by GSK
and the U.S. National Institutes of Health will get the booster
shot, researchers said on Thursday.
Adrian Hill, who is leading the trial at Oxford University's
Jenner Institute, said it was important to explore all avenues.
"If a single dose of an Ebola vaccine is sufficient, it
makes absolute sense to use that. But it also makes sense at
this early stage of trials to see if a second booster vaccine
can greatly increase the levels of immune responses produced,"
he said.
As neither vaccine contains infectious material, they cannot
cause a person who is vaccinated to become infected with Ebola.
Drug companies and scientists are racing to develop an
effective vaccine to help fight the world's worst Ebola
outbreak, which has killed some 6,000 people in West Africa, and
they are collaborating to try and find the best approach.
Johnson & Johnson is also working with Bavarian to
develop another so-called prime-boost vaccine and a spokeswoman
for the U.S. group said trials with its product were expected to
start "very soon".
Prime-boost involves a first vaccination to stimulate an
initial immune response and a second shot a few weeks later to
boost that response further.
Another experimental Ebola vaccine is also being developed
by Merck & Co and NewLink.
Some Ebola experts say it is unlikely the epidemic can be
brought under control without the use of a vaccine, which if
successful could protect healthy people from being infected with
the contagious and deadly virus.
(Editing by Mark Potter)