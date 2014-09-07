By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK, Sept 7
NEW YORK, Sept 7 An experimental Ebola vaccine
similar to one being developed by GlaxoSmithKline is
effective for at least five weeks in lab monkeys but requires
boosting with an additional vaccine to extend its protection to
10 months, according to a study published on Sunday.
The findings offer an early hint of which, if any, of the
Ebola vaccines in development will prove effective, and in what
form. Johnson & Johnson and NewLink Genetics
are also among the firms accelerating their efforts to provide
Ebola vaccines and treatments as the worst known outbreak of the
virus ravages West Africa, killing more than 2,000 people.
The results of the new study suggest, for instance, that a
GSK vaccine now being tested on healthy volunteers will protect
against Ebola infection in the short term, but may have to be
augmented for long-term protection.
The study, published in Nature Medicine, is the first to
report that a vaccine regimen produced "durable immunity"
against Ebola, protecting four out of four monkeys for 10
months.
The vaccine uses a chimp adenovirus, closely related to a
human version that causes upper respiratory tract infections,
into which scientists spliced an Ebola gene.
The adenovirus infects cells in a vaccinated animal, causing
them to take up the gene and produce Ebola proteins. That primes
the immune system to attack the proteins of Ebola viruses when
an infection occurs.
The vaccine in the study is similar to competing vaccines
being developed by GSK, which began human safety trials last
Tuesday, and by J&J, which aims to start safety trials in early
2015.
A third experimental Ebola vaccine uses a different delivery
system, a livestock pathogen called vesicular stomatitis virus
(VSV). A version developed by the Public Health Agency of Canada
and licensed to NewLink Genetics is scheduled to be
tested for safety in healthy volunteers this fall. Profectus
BioSciences is also developing a VSV vaccine.
DOUBLE DUTY
In the new study, led by Nancy Sullivan of the National
Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID),
researchers sought to see whether a double dose of vaccine in a
regimen called "prime-boost" would address two different
clinical needs.
One is protecting against Ebola immediately, said NIAID
director Dr Anthony Fauci, as when a person is heading to an
area with an Ebola outbreak. In the study, an adenovirus vaccine
essentially the same as GSK's does so: four of four vaccinated
macaque monkeys given otherwise lethal doses of Ebola five weeks
later survived and had no detectable virus in their blood. All
unvaccinated monkeys died within six days.
The other need is to protect someone whose stay in an Ebola
zone lasts months. Here, the adeno vaccine faltered at one dose:
when eight vaccinated macaques were exposed to Ebola 10 months
later, six died.
With a new group of macaques, however, the scientists
followed the initial adeno vaccine eight weeks later with a
booster shot using a different carrier virus, called MVA
(modified vaccine Ankara) and carrying the same Ebola gene. This
time, all four infected monkeys were still protected at 10
months.
The human trial of the GSK vaccine uses a single adenovirus
dose: regulators require safety trials to test each element of a
regimen separately, said NIAID's Fauci, so any adverse events
can be traced more easily.
GSK also plans to test a two-dose prime-boost version, said
spokeswoman Mary Ann Rhyne.
J&J's Ebola vaccine consists of an adenovirus prime followed
by an MVA boost made by Bavarian Nordic.
"After the boost, protection is not only stronger but also
longer-lasting," said J&J spokesman Daniel De Schryver.
Thomas Geisbert of the University of Texas Medical Branch
works on the VSV-based Ebola vaccine being developed by
Profectus. He questioned the practicality of a two-shot vaccine
regimen.
"You really need a fast-acting single injection vaccine" for
protecting a community during an outbreak or preparing first
responders and healthcare workers, he said.
Only VSV vaccines have been shown to protect lab monkeys
when given after infection with Ebola, Geisbert said: "This
makes it so much more useful than any of the other vaccines. For
outbreaks, it works fast."
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; editing by Michele Gershberg and
Kevin Liffey)