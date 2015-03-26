(Updates with details of study)
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, March 26 Two experimental Ebola
vaccines, one from GlaxoSmithKline PLC and the other
from biotech start-up NewLink Genetics Corp, "appear to
be safe" part way through a clinical trial being conducted in
Liberia, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on
Thursday.
The two vaccines, each given in a single injection, are
being tested for safety and efficacy on more than 600 people in
Liberia in a mid-stage clinical trial sponsored by the National
Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a branch of NIH.
The Ebola epidemic that began in West Africa one year ago
has killed more than 10,200 people, but a decline in new cases
in the most affected countries, Liberia, Guinea and Sierra
Leone, has led to hopes that it may be ending.
Based on the encouraging safety results, the study may now
advance to the next phase of efficacy testing, in which
additional volunteers are injected with the GSK vaccine, the
NewLink vaccine, or a dummy shot and assessed to see whether
their immune system responds by producing anti-Ebola antibodies.
No volunteers are intentionally exposed to the often-deadly
virus. Instead, the immune response is considered an acceptable
proxy for how effective the vaccine would be if someone were
exposed.
"We are grateful to the Liberian people who volunteered for
this important clinical trial and encouraged by the study
results," NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a statement.
"Now we must move forward to adapt and expand the study so that
ultimately we can determine whether these experimental vaccines
can protect against Ebola virus disease and therefore be used in
future Ebola outbreaks."
The trial of the GSK vaccine, which was developed with NIAID
scientists, and the NewLink vaccine, developed by the Public
Health Agency of Canada and licensed to NewLink, began on Feb. 2
in Monrovia, Liberia. Neither the volunteers nor the researchers
know who received which vaccine or the saline injection.
The researchers will continue to enroll volunteers in the
trial through late April, aiming for about 1,500 people. They
especially want to enroll more women, who made up only 16
percent of the first group, to be sure there are no gender-based
differences in immune response or side effects.
The volunteers will be followed for at least a year, with
blood samples tested six and 12 months after vaccination to
determine how long the immune response lasts.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Bernard Orr)