By Kate Kelland
| LONDON, July 15
Two new Ebola vaccine trials
began on Wednesday with volunteers in Britain, France and
Senegal getting "prime-boost" immunisations developed by
Bavarian Nordic, GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson &
Johnson.
The mid-stage, or Phase II, trials are designed primarily to
test the vaccines' safety, but will also assess whether they
provoke an immune response against the deadly virus.
The development of the prime-boost and other vaccines was
accelerated in response to vast outbreaks of Ebola in West
Africa, where at least 11,200 people have died so far in Guinea,
Sierra Leone and Liberia.
"The current Ebola outbreak has reinforced that speed of
response is crucial," said Egeruan Babatunde Imoukhuede, who is
coordinating one of the trials in Senegal.
"Outbreak diseases spread quickly, so any vaccination
approach must be able to keep up."
Data from the World Health Organization show there were 30
confirmed cases of Ebola in West Africa in the week to July 5.
In Liberia, which had been declared Ebola-free in May, a
sixth new case was confirmed on Tuesday in what health officials
fear is a new wave of the outbreak.
While the number of Ebola cases has dropped sharply in
recent months, researchers said the flare-up in Liberia
underlines the need to push ahead with developing potential
vaccines that may help control this and future outbreaks.
The trial of the Bavarian Nordic and J&J prime-boost
combination initially aims to recruit more than 600 healthy
adult volunteers in Britain and France.
Bavarian said it hoped to launch another later phase of this
trial in Africa later this year involving 1,200 volunteers, but
other large clinical trials have recently been thwarted by the
drop in case numbers.
Previously planned trials of GSK, Merck and J&J shots in
West Africa have been struggling to recruit volunteers with
enough exposure to Ebola to prove whether their vaccines are
doing the job and preventing infection.
The second trial will be conducted in Senegal and uses two
vaccines tested first in people at Oxford University's Jenner
Institute and being developed in a partnership with GSK. The
first, based on a chimpanzee adenovirus, is designed to
stimulate, or prime, an initial immune response, while the
second is designed to boost that response.
Each vaccine is based on genetically modifying safe viruses
to carry just one part of the Ebola virus that will stimulate
the body's immune system. Researchers stressed that none of the
shots contains any live Ebola virus.
