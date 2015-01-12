* Interim roadmap report urges sustained commitment
* Largest ever Ebola epidemic beginning to level off
* Experts say vaccine needed now and for future
* Several candidate vaccines in human trials
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Jan 12 Developing and bringing to market
effective Ebola vaccines requires extreme measures and
unprecedented international cooperation, global health experts
said on Monday.
In an interim report on a roadmap for vaccines against the
current and any future outbreaks of the deadly virus, infectious
disease specialists Jeremy Farrar and Mike Osterholm said the
scope of effort was "too complex for any single government,
organization or company". They called for sustained
public-private sector partnership and commitment.
"To bring Ebola vaccines to market, which is clearly in the
greater common good given the global consequences of this
epidemic, extreme measures are needed to ensure a massive
coordinated effort among vaccine manufacturers, government
regulatory authorities, government public health agencies,
non-governmental organizations and global, national and local
leaders," they wrote.
Several potential vaccines are being fast-tracked through
development in the hope that one or more may prove able to be
used in the world's largest Ebola outbreak in West Africa.
Latest World Health Organization weekly data showed the
epidemic has killed 8,235 of the 20,747 people known to be
infected worldwide. The vast majority of cases and deaths are in
Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
Two vaccine candidates from GlaxoSmithKline and
another from a collaboration between NewLink Genetics
and Merck started initial clinical testing in the autumn,
while a third from Johnson & Johnson and Bavarian Nordic
has just reached the first-in-human testing stage.
The GAVI global vaccines group said last month it would
commit up to $300 million to buy Ebola vaccines and will begin
procurement as soon as the WHO recommends one.
Yet with case numbers levelling off in the hardest-hit
countries, some experts are concerned clinical trials may be
slower to report results and political will to see development
through may falter.
"Public attention may recede from the current crisis in West
Africa, but the likelihood of disease and death from future
Ebola outbreaks will not," the interim report said.
"We must not lose sight of the immense contribution that a
safe and effective vaccine would make," said Farrar, head of the
Wellcome Trust global health charity.
He and Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota's
Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy (CIDRAP), said
success would also provide a model for tackling other deadly
infectious diseases, enabling vaccine strategies "to begin
without delay in future epidemics".
