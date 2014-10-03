CHICAGO Oct 3 The U.S. Department of Transportation is expected to release new guidelines later on Friday that will allow hospitals in Texas to safely dispose of Ebola-infected medical wastes, a DOT official said.

The official said the DOT has issued a special waste management permit that will allow the Dallas hospital caring for the U.S. Ebola patient to transport and dispose of medical waste generated in the care of the patient.

Dallas County officials said separately that a disposal vendor is in place to transfer any Ebola-infected materials from the hospital.

The DOT official said the agency will issue other permits to other states should the need arise. (Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)