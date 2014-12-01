GENEVA Dec 1 A surge in Ebola deaths reported
by the World Health Organization at the weekend was due to about
1,000 Liberian deaths wrongly ascribed to the disease that would
be removed, WHO assistant director general Bruce Aylward said on
Monday.
"Liberia's figures came in but they've since said these were
actually non-Ebola deaths that were reported as part of our
Ebola deaths and we will be taking them off. So the whole world
went up and the whole world will come down again," he told
reporters.
Data published at the weekend put Liberia's death toll at
4,181, up from 3,016 two days earlier.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)