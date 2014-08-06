GENEVA Aug 6 The World Health Organization will next week convene a panel of medical ethics experts to explore use of experimental treatment for Ebola, the virus that has killed more than 900 people in West Africa, the organisation said on Wednesday.

"We are in an unusual situation in this outbreak. We have a disease with a high fatality rate without any proven treatment or vaccine," WHO Assistant Director-General Marie-Paule Kieny said in a statement. "We need to ask the medical ethicists to give us guidance on what the responsible thing to do is."