* Guinea cases rise to 64 from 39 in previous week
* Resistance worst in Guinea capital - officials
(Adds detail throughout)
By Saliou Samb and Emma Farge
CONAKRY/DAKAR, Feb 11 The number of new Ebola
cases rose for the second week in a row in West Africa, nearly
doubling in Guinea, suggesting declines in the disease seen
earlier this year had stalled, the World Health Organization
said on Wednesday.
Efforts to wipe out the deadly virus were being hampered by
people's mistrust of health workers, and the number of people
continuing to hide sick friends and relatives from authorities,
particularly in Guinea's capital Conakry, officials said.
West Africa recorded 144 new confirmed cases of Ebola in the
week to Feb. 8 compared with 124 the previous week, the WHO said
in a report.
"Despite improvements in case finding and management, burial
practices, and community engagement, the decline in case
incidence has stalled," the U.N. agency said.
In Guinea, where the outbreak began, there were 64 new cases
compared with 39 the previous week.
"The main threat to achieving our goal of zero cases in 60
days is this resistance in Conakry," Dr. Sakoba Keita, national
coordinator for the fight against the epidemic in Guinea, said.
Guinea's President Alpha Conde has announced a plan to have
no Ebola cases by early March.
But in an illustration of the remaining challenges, youths
from the Conakry suburb of Yimbaya spilled onto the streets on
Monday, burning tyres after an imam suspected of conducting a
secret Ebola burial was detained by authorities.
The U.N. said this week that 70 schools across the country
had been unable to open because of local suspicions of medical
kits being distributed to students.
The worst outbreak on record has now killed at least 9,177
people out of 22,894 recorded cases, mainly in the three
worst-affected West African nations, Guinea, Sierra Leone and
Liberia.
Sierra Leone remains the country with the highest
transmission, although case numbers dropped week-on-week to 76
from 80. Liberia, once the epicentre of the outbreak, reported
just three cases in the same period.
President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he was bringing
back nearly all U.S. troops fighting the Ebola epidemic in West
Africa and marking a new phase in the battle to help countries
"get to zero" cases. Guinea has the longest way to go in ending
the outbreak, he added.
Obama said wealthy countries needed to invest to ensure that
poor nations have basic health systems to detect and fight
diseases.
"This is not charity," he said in a speech at the White
House. "The investments we make overseas are in our
self-interest."
(Reporting by Saliou Samb, Emma Farge and David Lewis; Editing
by Andrew Heavens and Robin Pomeroy)