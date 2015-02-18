(Adds Guinea convictions)
ABIDJAN/CONAKRY Feb 18 West Africa recorded 128
new confirmed cases of Ebola in the week to Feb. 15, the first
decrease in three weeks, but resistance in some communities
threatened efforts to end the epidemic, the World Health
Organization said on Wednesday.
Guinea reported 52 new confirmed cases, its first
week-to-week decline since Jan. 25. Sierra Leone saw 74 new
cases, 45 of which were in the capital Freetown. Liberia
reported 2 new confirmed cases in the four days to Feb. 12.
Despite the encouraging data concerning new transmissions,
health workers continued to face challenges, the WHO said in its
weekly report.
"Each of the three countries reported an increase in
security incidents related to the Ebola response compared with
the previous week," the report said, referring to an upswing in
the number of threats and violence against health workers.
Experts blame ignorance and fear for contributing to the
disease's rapid early spread in West Africa in the worst
outbreak on record. Violent attacks on healthcare facilities and
workers and other incidents have continued despite large-scale
education campaigns.
A source at Guinea's justice ministry told Reuters on
Wednesday that 23 people have been convicted of violence against
healthcare workers or Ebola treatment centers and given prison
sentences ranging from six months to one year. Thirteen others
have received suspended sentences.
Guinea and Sierra Leone also combined to report 84 unsafe
burials, the WHO said. Over 40 new confirmed cases were
identified through testing after individuals had died in the
community, away from treatment facilities, raising the risk of
further transmission.
West Africa's year-long Ebola outbreak has now killed at
least 9,365 people from among 23,218 cases recorded, mainly in
Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb in Conakry; Additional reporting and
writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Toni Reinhold)