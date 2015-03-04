GENEVA, March 4 Guinea and Sierra Leone reported
132 new confirmed cases of Ebola in the week to March 1, an
increase of 34 over the previous week, the World Health
Organization said on Wednesday.
Liberia did not report any new confirmed infections in the
week for the first time since May 26 last year, the U.N. agency
said in its latest update on West Africa's epidemic.
"The number of confirmed Ebola virus disease deaths
occurring in the community in Guinea and Sierra Leone remains
high, suggesting that the need for early isolation and treatment
is not yet understood, accepted or acted upon," the WHO said in
a statement. "Unsafe burials continue to occur."
