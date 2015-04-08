GENEVA, April 8 Thirty confirmed cases of Ebola
were reported in West Africa in the past week, the smallest
number in nearly a year of the worst ever outbreak of the deadly
fever, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
"This is the lowest weekly total since the third week of May
2014," the WHO said in its latest update.
The virus is receding in Liberia, which reported no cases in
the week to April 5, and in Sierra Leone, which reported nine,
its fifth consecutive weekly decrease, it said.
But the picture was "mixed" in Guinea, which had 21 new
infections, the WHO said. Unsafe burials of bodies continued in
Guinea and "unknown chains of transmission could be a source of
new infections in the coming weeks", it warned.
The Ebola epidemic, which began in December 2013, has
claimed 10,572 lives among 25,515 known cases, according to the
United Nations health agency.
The WHO has called a meeting of independent experts this
week to review whether West Africa's outbreak still constitutes
a "public health emergency of international concern", which it
declared in August 2014. A decision is due on Friday.
Ebola is still spreading in western Guinea, including the
capital Conakry, but detection of the disease has improved, the
WHO said. "A three-day door-to-door campaign to improve
community participation in surveillance activities and identify
suspected cases will begin on 10 April (Friday)", it added.
The last known Ebola case in Liberia was a patient who died
on March 27, and whose 332 contacts are being monitored but none
have shown symptoms so far, it said. "Heightened vigilance is
being maintained throughout the country," the WHO said.
"In the context of falling case incidence and a receding
zone of transmission, treatment capacity exceeds demand in
Liberia and Sierra Leone."
With technical advice from the WHO, national authorities in
both countries have begun to implement plans for the "phased
safe decommissioning of surplus facilities", it said.
Each country would retain a core capacity of high-quality
Ebola treatment centres, strategically located to ensure
complete geographic coverage, with additional rapid-response
capacity held in reserve.
