GENEVA Aug 4 Guinea and Sierra Leone each
recorded a single cases of Ebola in the past week, putting a
year-end goal of ending the deadly epidemic within reach
although risks remain, the World Health Organization (WHO) said
on Tuesday.
Tight surveillance and tracing contacts of infected people
remain crucial, and are especially challenging during the heavy
rains in August, WHO Assistant-Director Bruce Aylward said.
"The progress is real ... as of today we have two cases (in
the week to Aug. 2)," Aylward told a news briefing upon return
from West Africa where the epidemic has killed more than 11,000
people since December 2013. "It is a realistic goal to have
tranmission stopped this year."
In the previous week to July 26, there were seven confirmed
cases in the two countries, which had been the lowest in the
past year, according to the WHO.
