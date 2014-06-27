GENEVA, June 27 West African nations neighbouring those hit by the Ebola epidemic including Mali, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Guinea Bissau should prepare for the possible arrival of travellers carrying the deadly virus, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

"We want other countries in West Africa to be ready - bordering countries, Ivory Coast, Mali, Guinea Bissau - to prepare themselves in case people affected with the disease may be also travelling," WHO medical officer Dr. Pierre Formenty told a briefing in Geneva.

He said the U.N. health agency is not considering recommendation of travel or trade restrictions on the three countries already affected by the epidemic - Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)