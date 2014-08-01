(Corrects to remove reference to Ivory Coast president after
WHO said he was not present)
GENEVA Aug 1 West Africa's Ebola outbreak is
out of control but it can be stopped, World Health Organization
chief Margaret Chan told the presidents of Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone at a meeting in Conakry on Friday.
"This meeting must mark a turning point in the outbreak
response," Chan said, according to a WHO transcript.
"This outbreak is moving faster than our efforts to control
it. If the situation continues to deteriorate, the consequences
can be catastrophic in terms of lost lives but also severe
socioeconomic disruption and a high risk of spread to other
countries."
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)