GENEVA Aug 4 The death toll from the world's worst Ebola outbreak had risen to 887 by Aug. 1, while the total number of cases in the four West African countries affected stood at 1,603 on the same date, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

Nigeria, the latest country to import the disease, has had up to four cases, of which three are classed as 'probable' Ebola and one as 'suspected', the Geneva-based agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey)