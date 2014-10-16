BRIEF-Abivax FY net loss narrows to 14.3 million euros
* FY total operating revenue 0.2 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago
GENEVA Oct 16 The World Health Organization will send teams of experts to test the Ebola-preparedness measures at Ivory Coast and Mali's borders with countries affected by the epidemic, WHO's health security response chief Isabelle Nuttall said on Thursday.
A team of around 10 will leave for Mali on Sunday and another team will leave for Ivory Coast within days, she said, adding that Ivory Coast had checkpoints to monitor people coming across the border and had already done a simulation exercise to test its response. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)
* FY total operating revenue 0.2 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
WASHINGTON, March 15 A large group of conservative U.S. lawmakers are close to approving proposed healthcare legislation, their leader said on Wednesday, after they were told to be hopeful that some changes they sought in the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled would be made in the bill.