* Bulk of cases in Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone
* Total includes new cases in Mali, U.S.
* WHO warns that Ebola coming closer to Ivory Coast
(Adds details, quotes)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Oct 25 The death toll from the Ebola
epidemic rose to 4,922 out of 10,141 known cases in eight
countries through Oct. 23, the World Health Organization (WHO)
said on Saturday.
The virus, which reached Mali through a two-year-old girl
who died on Friday, now threatens Ivory Coast, having infected
people virtually all along its borders with Guinea and Liberia.
Ivory Coast is the world's biggest cocoa producer. The Ebola
outbreak has hurt the economic growth that has been raising
living standards in the region.
The three worst-hit countries of West Africa -- Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone -- account for the bulk of the world's
worst Ebola outbreak, recording 4,912 deaths out of 10,114
cases, the WHO said in its update.
The overall figures include outbreaks in Nigeria and
Senegal, deemed by the WHO to be now over, as well as isolated
cases in Spain, the United States and a single case in Mali.
But the true toll may be three times as much: by a factor of
1.5 in Guinea, 2 in Sierra Leone and 2.5 in Liberia, while the
death rate is thought to be about 70 percent of all cases.
The WHO has said that many families are keeping infected
people at home rather than putting them into isolation in
treatment centres, some of which have refused patients due to a
lack of beds and basic supplies.
The U.N. agency, sounding an ominous note, said that out of
the eight districts of Liberia and Guinea sharing a border with
Ivory Coast, only two have yet to report confirmed or probable
Ebola cases.
It has also said trials of Ebola vaccines could begin in
West Africa in December, a month earlier than expected, and
hundreds of thousands of doses should be available for use by
the middle of next year.
The WHO says 15 African states including Ivory Coast are at
highest risk of the deadly virus being imported.
In the last 10 days it sent teams to both priority Mali and
Ivory Coast to help national authorities gear up their capacity
to detect and treat potential cases. Four WHO experts are
travelling this weekend to Mali to reinforce the team there.
The agency warned on Friday that many people in Mali had
potentially been exposed to the virus because the little girl
was taken across the country while ill. Some 43
people with whom she was in contact, including 10 health care
workers, are being monitored for symptoms that include fever.
In all, 450 health care workers have been infected to date
-- including one in Spain and three in the United States --
leading to the death of 244 of them, the WHO said.
"At the same time, exhaustive efforts are ongoing to ensure
an ample supply of optimal personal protective equipment to all
Ebola treatment facilities, along with the provision of training
and relevant guidelines to ensure that all HCWs (health care
workers) are exposed to the minimum possible level of risk."
A medical worker quarantined in New Jersey on her return
from treating Ebola victims in West Africa was being evaluated
in a hospital isolation ward on Saturday after new
contagion-control safeguards were imposed for America's biggest
urban center.
Isolation wards have been used for medical personnel
returning from Ebola zones since Craig Spencer, a doctor who
treated patients in Guinea for a month, came back to New York
City infected.
"The patient is currently in isolation at Bellevue Hospital
in New York City, one of eight New York State hospitals that
have been designated to treat patients with Ebola Virus Disease.
Possible contacts are being identified and followed up," WHO
said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich/Ruth
Pitchford)