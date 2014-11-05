COTONOU Nov 5 The World Health Organization
(WHO) elected a longtime veteran of the U.N. agency as the head
of its Africa office on Wednesday, amid criticism of its
handling of the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.
A WHO spokesman said that Botswana's Dr. Matshidiso Rebecca
Moeti, a former deputy director of the WHO's Africa office
(AFRO), had been chosen to lead the organisation's regional
branch at a meeting in Benin.
Moeti joined the WHO in 1999 as regional adviser for Women's
and Adolescent Health. Before that, she worked in Botswana's
Ministry of Health.
She has also held senior positions within the organisation,
including a stint as regional adviser on the WHO's HIV/AIDS
programme and head of its Malawi office.
The Ebola outbreak, the worst on record, has killed 4,951
people out of 13,567 infected in eight countries.
Most of the deaths have been concentrated in three West
African countries: Guinea, where the outbreak was detected in
March, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has strongly
criticised the WHO's handling of the early stages of the
epidemic, which was coordinated by the AFRO bureau, saying it
failed to realise the gravity of the situation.
Diplomats and global healthcare specialists say the WHO's
AFRO bureau, based in Brazzaville, is dominated by the influence
of regional governments and has poor coordination with WHO
headquarters in Geneva.
The choice of the new head was made during a meeting of WHO
regional committee for Africa which comprises health ministers
from 47 countries in the region.
AFRO's outgoing director, Dr Luis Sambo, has strongly denied
his bureau was slow to react to the Ebola crisis, saying he
immediately sent an emergency coordinator to Guinea, deployed
international experts and disbursed money to help the
government.
(Reporting by Samuel Elijah; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)