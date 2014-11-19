GENEVA Nov 19 The toll in the Ebola epidemic has risen to 5,420 deaths out of 15,145 cases in eight countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, with transmission of the deadly virus still "intense and widespread" in Sierra Leone.

The West African country confirmed 533 new cases in the week to Nov. 16, the WHO said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)