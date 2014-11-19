* Cases top 15,000, deaths at 5,420 worldwide
* More than 500 Ebola cases in Sierra Leone in week
* Only 13 percent of SLeone patients in isolation
(adds details throughout, byline)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Nov 19 The toll in the Ebola epidemic
has risen to 5,420 deaths out of 15,145 cases in eight
countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on
Wednesday, with transmission of the deadly virus still "intense
and widespread" in Sierra Leone.
The figures, through Nov. 16, represent a jump of 243 deaths
and 732 cases since those issued last Friday, and cases continue
to be under-reported, the WHO said in its latest update.
Sierra Leone, a former British colony, confirmed 533 new
cases in the week to Nov. 16, it said, accounting for much of
the increase. It also reported 63 deaths since last Friday.
"Much of this was driven by intense transmission in the
country's west and north," the WHO said.
The capital Freetown, which accounted for 168 new confirmed
cases, and nearby Port Loko were particularly hard-hit.
A Cuban doctor infected with Ebola in Sierra Leone will be
flown to Switzerland in the next 48 hours for hospitalisation in
Geneva, Swiss health authorities said on Wednesday. He is the
first Cuban known to have contracted the disease.
The outbreaks in Guinea and Liberia currently appear to be
driven by intense transmission in several key districts, the WHO
said, citing N'Zerekore and Macenta in Guinea and Montserrado in
Liberia, which includes the capital Monrovia.
In the three most affected countries - Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone - 1,159 beds are now operational in 18 Ebola
treatment centres, or one-quarter percent of beds planned,
according to the U.N. agency. But only 13 percent of Ebola
patients in Sierra Leone are in isolation, its figures show.
"As this number increases, so does the capacity to isolate
patients and prevent further transmission of the disease."
Authorities in Mali have reported 6 Ebola cases including
five deaths, the WHO said. All contacts of its first case, a
two-year-old girl who died in October, have survived the 21-day
incubation period.
The remaining cases have been in Nigeria, Senegal, Spain and
the United States.
Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said on Wednesday
that her government has the upper hand in the fight against
Ebola, but warned against complacency or any reduction in
international support
WHO said that in Liberia, 80 probable cases were reported in
the week to 15 November. "Nationally, on average, between 10 and
20 laboratory-confirmed cases are being reported each day."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Ralph Boulton)