(adds details, Cuban doctor in Geneva hospital)
GENEVA Nov 21 The death toll in the Ebola
epidemic has risen to 5,459 out of 15,351 cases identified in
eight countries by the end of Nov. 18, the World Health
Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
The figures showed an increase of 39 recorded deaths and 106
new cases since those issued on Wednesday.
"Transmission remains intense in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone," the WHO said, referring to the three hardest-hit West
African countries that account for all but 15 of the deaths.
All six known Ebola cases in Mali have now died and 327
contacts exposed to the virus are being monitored in the capital
Bamako, it said.
A Cuban doctor, the first infected with Ebola, was evacuated
overnight from Sierra Leone to Geneva by the WHO. Swiss
authorities told a news briefing on Friday at University
Hospital of Geneva, where Felix Baez is in isolation, that he
was in a stable condition.
The 43-year-old is being given the experimental drug ZMapp,
made by Mapp Biopharmaceutical, they said.
Earlier on Friday, the WHO declared that a separate outbreak
of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo was over after no
people showed symptoms for two incubation periods since the last
case. In all, there were 49 deaths out of 66 people infected in
the remote northwestern Equateur province.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Additional reporting by Marina
Depetris; Editing by Alison Williams)