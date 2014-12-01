GENEVA Dec 1 Sierra Leone does not yet have
enough beds in treatment centres to isolate Ebola patients in
the west of the country but many new facilities should be opened
in the next few weeks, the World Health Organization's assistant
director general said on Monday.
"That capacity (to treat Ebola) at the district level is
strong and getting stronger in Sierra Leone, and that's why I
think the prognosis is actually very good," Bruce Aylward said,
praising the Sierre Leone government's efforts to combat the
epidemic.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Angus MacSwan)