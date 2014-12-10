(Adds more details)
GENEVA Dec 10 The toll in the Ebola epidemic
has risen to 6,388 deaths out of 17,942 cases as of Dec. 7, its
spread fuelled principally by new infections in Sierra Leone,
the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.
Sierra Leone, a former British colony, reported 397 new
confirmed cases in the week to Dec. 7, three times the combined
total in the other two centres of the disease, Guinea and
Liberia, the U.N. health agency said in its latest update.
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone continue to account for all
but 15 deaths in the world's worst Ebola outbreak.
While Sierra Leone has overtaken Liberia in terms of numbers
of cases - 7,897 against 7,719 - it has reported only 1,768
deaths against 3,177, according to WHO figures.
Dr. Abu Bakarr Fofanah, Sierra Leone's Minister of Health
and Sanitation, attended a WHO meeting on Ebola in Geneva on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)