GENEVA Dec 24 The death toll from Ebola in the
three West Africa countries hardest hit by the epidemic has
risen to 7,573 out of 19,463 confirmed cases recorded there to
date, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.
Sierra Leone has the most cases, 9,004, while Liberia has
the highest death toll, 3,384, according to its latest figures.
Guinea, where the outbreak began a year ago, is the third
hardest-hit.
The Ebola crisis that claimed its first victim exactly a
year ago is likely to last until the end of 2015, according to
Peter Piot, a scientist who helped to discover the virus in
1976.
