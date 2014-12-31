BRIEF-Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Shares to halt trade on March 13 pending announcement - Shenzhen stock exchange
GENEVA Dec 31 The Ebola virus is still spreading in West Africa, especially in Sierra Leone, and the worldwide toll from the epidemic stands at 7,905 deaths among 20,206 known cases at year-end, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.
Sierra Leone reported 337 new cases in the past week, including 149 in Freetown, the highest incidence in the capital of the former British colony in four weeks, the WHO said in its latest weekly update. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)
March 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: HEALTHCARE Aides to Trump attack the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House seeks to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans. U.S. ATTORNEYS Two days before U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired, Trump tried to call the high-profile New York prosecutor in what
WASHINGTON, March 12 Republican U.S. Representative Todd Rokita keeps a clock hanging on the wall of his Capitol Hill office that tracks the U.S. government's rising debt in real time and reminds him of his top priority: reining in federal spending.