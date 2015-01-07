Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
GENEVA Jan 7 The Ebola epidemic has taken 8,235 lives out of 20,747 known cases of the haemorrhagic fever worldwide over the past year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.
There are signs that cases "may have levelled off" in Sierra Leone, but the former British colony still reported 248 new confirmed cases in the week to Jan. 4 and remains "by far the worst affected country at present", the U.N. agency said.
The WHO's latest weekly report was based on figures reported by national authorities in nine countries. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: