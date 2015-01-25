* WHO chief says focus must be on "getting job done"
* Chan concedes need for urgent change
* Ebola has so far caused around 8,600 deaths
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Jan 25 Ebola is declining but there is
no room for complacency and the World Health Organization (WHO)
must respond faster to future emergencies, its director-general
told member states held talks on Sunday on the WHO's delay in
facing the deadly epidemic.
The special session in Geneva was called by member states
seeking reforms amid strong criticism of the United Nations
agency's response to the outbreak that began a year ago in West
Africa.
Dr. Margaret Chan also said that vaccines and drugs must be
brought to the market more speedily so that the world is not
caught "empty-handed" when a severe disease causes an epidemic.
Cases are declining in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone and
the worst-case scenario had been avoided, Chan told the WHO's
Executive Board. "But we must maintain the momentum and guard
against complacency and donor fatigue."
To date, 21,724 cases of Ebola have been reported in nine
countries, including 8,641 deaths, the WHO says.
Some $4 billion has been spent to try to halt its spread and
WHO requires a further $1 billion this year, U.N. special envoy
David Nabarro said.
Donors led by the United States, Britain and France,
presented a resolution saying the "short-comings in WHO's human
resources systems and processes slowed down the Ebola response".
The text, expected to be adopted later by consensus on
Sunday, calls for reforms and establishing a 'global health
emergency workforce' to be deployed speedily in future crises.
"One concept that we should all keep foremost in mind is
that as cases decrease our efforts must increase in order to get
to zero (cases)," Tom Frieden director of the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control (CDC), told the Geneva talks.
The WHO remains essential to efforts to increase global
health security, Frieden said. "But we know significant changes
are needed ... We have to be frank that too many times the
technical is over-ruled by the political in WHO. We have to
reverse that."
Jerome Oberrelt, secretary-general of Medecins Sans
Frontieres (MSF) International said: "Thousands have died
because of international negligence."
"Ten months into the outbreak, crucial gaps remain," he
said. "There is almost no sharing of information for
cross-border contact-tracing. Surveillance teams still lack
resources for active case-finding."
