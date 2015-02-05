* Touching and cleansing of bodies spreading the virus
* Funding shortfall and rainy season loom
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Feb 5 Efforts to stamp out West Africa's
Ebola epidemic are being thwarted by villagers touching and
washing the infectious bodies of dead victims at secret burials
and difficulty in tracing those exposed to the virus, U.N.
officials said on Thursday.
The number of new cases rose for the first time this year in
the past week, coinciding with a looming funding shortfall and
the approach of the rainy season that will hamper aid efforts
from April, they warned. [ID: nL6N0VE530]
"The commonest way in which people are getting Ebola is
through the rituals that take place when somebody is buried,
particularly the important cleansing and touching that goes on,"
Dr. David Nabarro, U.N. Ebola special envoy, told a briefing.
Some communities in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone believe
traditional practices are needed for the departed's spirit and
the society, so it is "asking a lot of them" to change, he said.
"The flares (in new cases) that we're seeing are usually
because there has been an unsafe burial, probably done
secretly," Nabarro said.
Dr. Bruce Aylward, the World Health Organization's special
representative on Ebola, said that the 124 new cases recorded in
the week to Feb. 1, up from 99 the previous week, also reflected
the virus' spread to border areas near Mali and Senegal.
"The virus has told us this week loud and clear I'm not
going to go away the way you are expecting me to based on these
(epidemiological) curves. And all I have to do is survive out
the next couple of weeks or months until the rains hit, and then
you're going to have a very, very difficult situation," he said.
But the WHO, the U.N. agency leading the fight against the
year-old epidemic that has killed nearly 9,000 people, faces
financial constraints.
"Right now though, our funding for those 800 people out
there in the field, it ends at the end of February. That is how
precarious the situation is right now in terms of being able to
sustain this," Aylward said.
The five new cases reported in Liberia last week were all
people on lists of contacts of Ebola patients, he said, noting
that the success rate may prove hard to sustain. In Guinea the
rate was 54 percent and in Sierra Leone 57 percent.
"As soon as they develop fever and become sick, if you get
them into isolation they will not initiate another chain of
transmission," Aylward said.
"This is part of the end-game of Ebola, it is trying to
monitor those contacts."
