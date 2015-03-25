ABIDJAN, March 25 The three nations hardest hit
by West Africa's Ebola epidemic recorded the lowest weekly total
of new cases so far this year in the week leading up to March
22, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.
The figures are a further indication that the outbreak,
which has killed more than 10,300 people across Guinea, Liberia
and Sierra Leone, is waning. But there are still worrying signs
that the disease is not yet under control in Guinea, the U.N.
health agency said in its weekly report.
Seventy-nine new confirmed cases of Ebola were reported in
the three countries during the week. Forty-five of those were in
Guinea. And in a minor setback, Liberia reported its first new
case in three weeks.
The falling number of new cases in Sierra Leone and Liberia
as well as a receding zone of transmission mean that treatment
capacity now far exceeds demand there, and the WHO is working
with local authorities to dismantle surplus centres.
Even Guinea, which has seen a rise in new cases in recent
weeks, saw some improvement, with instances of new infections
declining nationwide. However, the WHO cautioned that
authorities had yet to pin down and isolate the sources of new
cases.
"The fact that fewer than half of cases arose from known
contacts, and the number of reported unsafe burials has
increased suggests that the outbreak in Guinea continues to be
driven by unknown chains of transmission," it said.
(Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by Ralph Boulton)