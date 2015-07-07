LONDON, July 7 Experts called on Tuesday for
urgent, root-and-branch changes to the World Health Organization
after an inadequate response to West Africa's vast and deadly
Ebola outbreak.
The U.N. agency "does not currently possess the capacity or
organizational culture to deliver a full emergency public health
response", a panel of independent experts said in a report on
the handling of the Ebola crisis.
The panel recommended that a $100 million contingency fund,
suggested by WHO to support emergency responses in future, be
fully financed by member states.
"This is a defining moment for the health of the global
community," the report said. "(The) WHO must re-establish its
pre-eminence as the guardian of global public health. This will
require significant changes."
Geneva-based WHO has been widely criticised for its response
to the Ebola epidemic - which killed more than 11,000 people in
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone - and for its early assurances
that the disease was under control despite repeated warnings to
the contrary by the charity Medecins Sans Frontieres.
WHO Director-General Margaret Chan, who has led the agency
since January 2007, admitted in May it had been "overwhelmed" by
the Ebola epidemic and "ought to have reacted far earlier".
The experts also stressed that the 2005 International Health
Regulations, agreed by 196 WHO member countries to try to track
and control the spread of disease, must be strengthened and
properly implemented to allow proper handling of epidemics.
"The world simply cannot afford another period of inaction
until the next health crisis," it said.
The 2005 International Health Regulations were reviewed and
changes recommended in 2011 after the 2009/2010 H1N1 flu
pandemic, the panel said, but many countries have not acted on
that review - a failure that made the Ebola response even worse.
"Had the recommendations for revision made in 2011 by the
Review Committee in relation to Pandemic (H1N1) 2009 been
implemented, the global community would have been in a far
better position to face the Ebola crisis," the report said.
