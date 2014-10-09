BRIEF-Aevis Victoria: statement on the report of board of directors of Lifewatch
* Position statement on the report of the board of directors of Lifewatch Ltd.
GENEVA Oct 9 The World Health Organization adjusted its number on Thursday for the total death toll in the West African Ebola outbreak, revising down its previous total by 14 after an adding error.
The WHO said 3,865 people had died by the end of Oct 5, not 3,879 as it said on Wednesday.
The figures represent the total of Ebola deaths notified by the countries hit by the virus, but the WHO says the figures are under-reported and the true totals are much higher. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Position statement on the report of the board of directors of Lifewatch Ltd.
* FY sales revenues increased by 15.0 percent to 16.3 million euros following 14.2 million euros previous year
* Tigenix NV - announced top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial, an exploratory phase I/II study of Allocscs in acute myocardial infarction