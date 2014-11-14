GENEVA Nov 14 At least 5,177 people are known to have died in the world's worst recorded Ebola outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Friday, an increase of 17 since its last update on Wednesday.

The total of 14,413 cases in eight countries includes 1,187 deaths in Sierra Leone, 1,166 in Guinea and 2,812 in Liberia. The Liberian toll has been revised downwards from 2,836 because of reclassification, the WHO said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Andrew Roche)