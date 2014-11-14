HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 21 at 12:30 P.M. EDT/1630 GMT
March 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
GENEVA Nov 14 At least 5,177 people are known to have died in the world's worst recorded Ebola outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Friday, an increase of 17 since its last update on Wednesday.
The total of 14,413 cases in eight countries includes 1,187 deaths in Sierra Leone, 1,166 in Guinea and 2,812 in Liberia. The Liberian toll has been revised downwards from 2,836 because of reclassification, the WHO said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Andrew Roche)
March 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, March 21 Biogen Inc on Tuesday won an intellectual property rights ruling against hedge fund manager Kyle Bass over its top multiple sclerosis pill, Tecfidera, pushing shares up more than 1 percent on a day when most U.S. stocks were down.
FRANKFURT, March 21 German generic drugmaker Stada, at the centre of a takeover battle between two private equity consortia, postponed a press conference on 2016 results by six days to fully take into account a smaller acquisition that will have a single-digit million euro effect on earnings.