GENEVA Nov 14 The World Health Organization
(WHO) has begun assessing more than 120 potential treatments for
Ebola patients, it said on Friday, but so far has found none
that definitely work, and some that definitely do not.
One drug used to treat HIV patients, lamivudine, had started
to catch on as a potential Ebola treatment after one doctor used
it and others followed, WHO scientist Martin Friede told a news
conference.
But the WHO examined the evidence and found lamivudine had
no effect on Ebola and should not be administered.
And despite the apparent success of ZMapp, the U.S.-made
drug that grabbed headlines when two American aid workers with
Ebola were given it and recovered, it has also not yet been
proven to be effective, he added.
The apparent effect of ZMapp or other drugs that have been
tried may simply be a result of the good care that the patients
had received, or the fact that they were well-nourished before
they fell sick, or because of other medicines, Friede said.
"Because these patients received multiple drugs - many of
them received two, three or sometimes even four drugs - we
cannot conclude anything," he said. "We can't conclude that the
drugs work. That is the conclusion."
The medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres plans to start
trials next month of the drugs brincidofovir, from the U.S. firm
Chimerix, and favipiravir, from Japan's Fujifilm
, and to see how well blood plasma from Ebola survivors
may work in curing those still infected.
Other potential treatments touted in the West African
countries where Ebola has hit hardest include silver, selenium,
green tea and Nescafé.
"It's understandable that the populations are willing to try
anything, but there are a lot of charlatans out there who are
trying to sell what in the old days would be called snake oil,"
Friede said.
The WHO aims to clarify things by pooling knowledge about
the various potential treatments and publishing a list showing
which ones should definitely be ruled out.
