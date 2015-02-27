GENEVA Feb 27 An independent advisory body will
decide in August at the earliest on whether to recommend
widespread introduction of Ebola vaccine, depending on results
of clinical trials and the epidemic's course, the World Health
Organization said on Friday.
Reporting on a three-day meeting of experts, WHO spokesman
Christian Lindmeier told a news briefing: "Vaccine introduction
is by no means a given and will depend on the results of
clinical trials and recommendations from WHO's Strategy Advisory
Group of Experts (SAGE) on vaccines and immunisation.
"The earliest that the SAGE is expected to make
recommendation on a wide-scale introduction is August. Decisions
on whether or not to introduce the vaccine will be made by the
respective ministries of health of countries," he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)