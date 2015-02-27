* Will depend on results of trials, epidemic's course
* Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone to conduct phase III trials
* WHO says know vaccines safe
(adds details, background)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Feb 27 An independent advisory body will
decide in August at the earliest on whether to recommend
widespread introduction of an Ebola vaccine, depending on
results of clinical trials and the epidemic's course, the World
Health Organization said on Friday.
All three worst-hit countries in West Africa - Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone - aim to conduct phase III final-stage
clinical trials of experimental vaccines.
Liberia is already testing both the GlaxoSmithKline
and Merck-NewLink vaccines, while Sierra Leone
and Guinea are due to announce plans soon.
Thousands of health care workers and others exposed to the
deadly virus have volunteered to take part in the trials, but
the question of mass vaccination of wider populations is open.
WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier, reporting on a three-day
meeting of experts, told a news briefing: "Vaccine introduction
is by no means a given and will depend on the results of
clinical trials and recommendations from WHO's Strategy Advisory
Group of Experts (SAGE) on vaccines and immunisation.
"The earliest that the SAGE is expected to make
recommendation on a wide-scale introduction is August. Decisions
on whether or not to introduce the vaccine will be made by the
respective ministries of health of countries."
There are "many unknowns", Lindmeier said. "It will depend
on outcomes of clinical trials, evolution of the epidemic etc."
A steep fall in Ebola cases recorded in Liberia will make it
hard to prove whether experimental vaccines work in a major
clinical trial, meaning some testing may have to be moved to
Sierra Leone, the head of the U.S. National Institutes of Health
(NIH) said in late January.
WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said: "We know the vaccines
are safe, we know they produce a good immunogenic response in
humans, but we don't know if they are effective when you
actually have disease in community."
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone reported 99 new confirmed
Ebola cases in the week to Feb. 22, down from 128 the previous
week, the WHO said on Wednesday.
In all, more than 23,500 cases have been reported in the
three West African countries, with more than 9,500 deaths, since
the world's worst outbreak of Ebola began in December 2013.
(Editing by Alison Williams)