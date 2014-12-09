(Benjamin Black is a British doctor working as a volunteer with
medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders
(MSF) fighting Ebola in Sierra Leone, the country now at the
epicentre of the outbreak. In this first-hand account, he
describes the challenges of working in an Ebola treatment centre
in West Africa, where the epidemic has killed more than 6,000
people.)
By Benjamin Black
BO, Sierra Leone Dec 9 It's moments like this
that I fear most. A woman with Ebola is wandering around naked
and screaming. A confused and potentially aggressive patient
with a highly infectious, deadly disease -- separated from me
only by my yellow protective bodysuit.
I heard the commotion while I was working with patients in
the High Risk zone, the area of the treatment centre reserved
for confirmed Ebola cases. The screaming woman had left High
Risk and was heading for the Low Risk zone where Medecins Sans
Frontieres (MSF) staff do our paper work.
When I came outside, she lay down on the concrete floor
under the glare of the scorching sun and rolled around moaning.
She was not aggressive, just distressed.
With the help of a Sierra Leonean staff member, I protected
her head from the hard, concrete floor and carried her to bed.
It was hot work in our sweat-proof suits.
When I asked if she was in pain, she pointed to her chest,
and said: "My father died, my mother died, my sister died,
children died."
But I had nothing to cure a broken heart or a crushed soul
-- only a gentle hand on her arm, a blanket and a sedative.
Each medical round is filled with sad stories and practical
challenges. With so many patients, you can lose track of time
while helping someone to drink, providing an intravenous line
for another, finding comforting words or pain relief for another
still.
If we discover a patient who has died, we straighten the
body out before rigor mortis sets in. Patients often die with
contracted limbs, making it hard to fit them into the body-bag.
EBOLA STRIKES STAFF, FRIENDS, FAMILIES
Since it began its Ebola intervention in March, MSF has set
up six Ebola centres like this one in Sierra Leone, Guinea,
Liberia, and Mali, with a total capacity of more than 600 beds.
Each day when I enter the Bo centre, in southern Sierra
Leone, the first thing I do is take a look over the whiteboards
filled with patients' names. Five weeks ago there were three
boards. Now there are seven.
With more than 60 patients and high turnover due to
admissions, discharges and deaths, it's hard to keep track of
everyone. So we use a colour code to rank them in severity. In
recent days, the red marker pen, for severe, has been getting a
lot of use.
I try to organise the medical team early in the shift so we
can get as much done before the sun is high. Entering the High
Risk area requires what's called Personal Protective Equipment.
It's heavy, and to work in the West African heat wearing this is
incredibly hard.
The centre is set up to minimise risk of infection. In the
High Risk area, we work through a one-way system, starting with
patients awaiting test results and ending with those confirmed
to have Ebola. That way we don't risk infecting with Ebola
someone who has another disease, like malaria.
With a Sierra Leonean colleague, I go to see the patients
inside the "suspect" area. One girl today is a colleague's
daughter. Ebola is not just something that happens to other
people here. It has struck family, friends and staff too: MSF
has some 300 international workers in the region but it relies
on 3,100 locally hired people too.
Inside the next area -- for patients who probably have Ebola
-- the patients are visibly sicker. Their test results are still
awaited but they have enough signs and contact history for us to
make a calculated judgment.
Among them is a two-year-old girl. She is lying on the bed
working hard to breathe. I gently wake her and help her to take
a few sips of water. With so many patients I cannot spend long
with her so I make a note for insertion of an intravenous line
and move on.
The final area, for patients confirmed with Ebola, is made
of three large, long white tents. Most patients are well enough
to walk outside to talk with an MSF colleague who sits across
the plastic orange fence that separates High Risk from Low Risk.
I am only seeing those who cannot get out of bed, and today
there seem to be many.
A PLACE OF LIFE, AND RESILIENCE
Once my shift is over, I head to the fence and call out the
details of patients I've seen. They must be written down by
someone on the other side of the fence because nothing I use in
High Risk can come out.
I then go for decontamination -- a system of undressing
under direct observation, with intermittent chlorine washing.
Once I am out, I hear that three more patients have died
since I began the round. They include the two-year-old girl.
It is only 10 a.m.
The rest of the day comes with highs and lows. Every day we
discharge a group of survivors. This happens to the banging of
drums and blowing of horns and reminds us this is also a place
of life, and resilience. Each survivor receives counselling and
support to prepare them for re-entry to the world outside.
Since March, nearly 1,900 people have been discharged from
MSF's centres -- almost half of the approximately 4,000 people
who have tested positive for Ebola in them. It's a remarkable
achievement against a disease that has no known cure.
But the arrival of ambulances from across the country
quickly fills any spaces emptied by death or discharge.
Ebola is now spreading faster in Sierra Leone than anywhere
else and despite repeated calls for more treatment centres, the
country remains woefully under resourced. Until we can break the
chain of transmission, days like this will continue everyday.
