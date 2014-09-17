WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The largest-ever outbreak of
Ebola could drain billions of dollars from economies in West
Africa by the end of next year if the epidemic is not contained,
the World Bank said in an analysis on Wednesday.
The global development lender predicted that slow
containment of the disease in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone
could lead to broader regional contagion.
Under the worst-case scenario, Guinea's economic growth
could be reduced by 2.3 percentage points next year while Sierra
Leona's growth would cut by 8.9 percentage points. Liberia would
be hardest-hit, with a reduction of 11.7 percentage points next
year.
