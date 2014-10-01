WASHINGTON Oct 1 Fighting the Ebola epidemic
means confronting the issue of inequality, as people in poor
countries have less access to knowledge and infrastructure for
treating the sick and containing the deadly virus, the head of
the World Bank said.
Three poor countries in West Africa - Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone - have seen their health systems overwhelmed by the
worst outbreak of the disease on record. The epidemic has killed
at least 3,000 people in the region.
"Now, thousands of people in these (three) countries are
dying because, in the lottery of birth, they were born in the
wrong place," World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said in prepared
remarks at Howard University in Washington.
"This ... shows the deadly cost of unequal access to basic
services and the consequences of our failure to fix this
problem."
Kim, the first public health expert to lead the World Bank,
said the development institution was committed to addressing
income inequality as well as the inequality of access to things
like food, clean water and healthcare.
Kim spoke ahead of the IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington
next week, where the bank will focus on its goal of shared
prosperity, or boosting the incomes of the poorest 40 percent of
people in each country.
The World Bank has devoted $400 million to fight the spread
of Ebola and improve health systems in West Africa. It estimated
the outbreak could sap billions of dollars from economies in the
region by the end of next year if it is not contained.
After a slow initial response, foreign governments -
including the United States, Britain, France, China and Cuba -
are also now providing funds, supplies and personnel to the
affected parts of West Africa.
But health experts said the assistance was still
insufficient and not arriving quickly enough to halt the spread
of the deadly hemorrhagic fever.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
estimated last week that, in a worst-case scenario, the number
of infections could reach 1.4 million late January, compared
with about 6,000 today.
Kim said the delays in fighting Ebola echoed past problems
in quickly getting effective treatment for HIV to Africa.
"It has been painful to see us replay old failures from
previous epidemics," Kim said. "Concerned citizens need to
demand immediate deployments of capital and human resources to
the affected countries.
"Otherwise, thousands more will die needless deaths and an
economic catastrophe may take place."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)