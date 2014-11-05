SEOUL Nov 5 The World Bank's president on
Wednesday reported mixed progress in the fight against the
deadly Ebola virus in West Africa, pointing to encouraging signs
in Liberia and a more worrisome trend in neighbouring Sierra
Leone.
Some 5,000 people have been killed during the current Ebola
outbreak, the deadliest on record, with most of the fatalities
in the West African countries of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone.
"There's some good news coming out of Liberia in terms of
reduced number of cases, at least coming to the hospitals,"
World Bank Group president Jim Yong Kim told Reuters in an
interview on Wednesday in Seoul.
"But then there is more concerning news coming out of Sierra
Leone, where regions that were thought to be under control have
now seen a surge in cases, and this is what we see with Ebola -
we see drops and then we see surges," he said.
"So the effort is going to take a long time. The effort is
going to require ... thousands of health workers and we need
countries to step up right now to provide those workers so that
we can begin really tackling the end game, which is to get to
zero in each of these three countries," he said.
On Wednesday, Australia's prime minister said the country
would fund an Ebola treatment clinic in Sierra Leone, responding
to pressure from the World Bank to do more to tackle the deadly
outbreak at its source.
(Reporting by Christine Kim and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)