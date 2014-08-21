BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 21 U.S. aid worker Nancy Writebol has been discharged from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from Ebola and testing clear of the virus, missionary group SIM said on Thursday.
Writebol left the hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 19 and has since joined her husband David at an undisclosed location to rest, the group said.
Dr Kent Brantly, a second U.S. aid worker infected with the deadly virus while working in Africa, was also due to be released from Emory on Thursday. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: