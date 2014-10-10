Oct 10 California-based Mapp Biopharmaceutical
Inc is making progress in efforts to boost production of the
experimental Ebola treatment ZMapp, as the deadly virus
continues to spread through West Africa and beyond, the company
said Friday.
The drug, which hasn't been tested in humans and was
available only in very limited quantities, won the spotlight
earlier this summer when two American aid workers, who
contracted Ebola in Liberia, were cured after being treated with
it. Still, their physicians do not know if it was the drug that
helped them.
Other Ebola patients treated with ZMapp, including a Spanish
missionary priest and a Liberian doctor, did not survive.
ZMapp is a mix of three antibodies designed to bind to
proteins on the Ebola virus, triggering the immune system to
destroy them. The drug is manufactured in tobacco plants at
Kentucky BioProcessing, a unit of cigarette maker Reynolds
American.
The company, which is based in San Diego, said in a
statement it was seeking to improve yield from the tobacco
plants. Mapp said it was finetuning the dose needed for each
patient, and had begun manufacturing the drug using traditional
methods of cultivating the antibodies from mammalian cells in
stainless steel vats.
This would allow the company to produce more of the drug so
that human testing can be carried out to evaluate ZMapp's safety
and efficacy.
"While offering a slower route than plant production, the
infrastructure for manufacturing in CHO (Chinese Hamster Ovary)
cells is well established, which means the potential scale of
drug production is greater than the production capacity of
existing PMP (plant-made pharmaceutical) facilities," the
company said.
Mapp said it was working on the expansion efforts with the
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and military agencies, but
didn't say which pharmaceutical company it had partnered with to
produce the drug in a traditional biotech facility.
The company, one of several that are developing drugs for
Ebola, received federal funding early in September to speed up
testing and production of the treatment.
Lots manufactured under that contract would be used in
early-stage clinical studies evaluating the safety and efficacy
of ZMapp in humans, Mapp said.
